Emma Watson feels ''deeply engaged'' with fashion.

The 27-year-old actress ''loves'' keeping up with the latest trends and experimenting with her wardrobe choices because it gives her another outlet to be ''expressive and creative'', and it also helps her to get into character for her acting roles.

The 'Beauty and the Beast' star - who portrayed the lead role as Belle in the latest film adaptation of the Disney classic - told Interview magazine: ''Fashion is something that I love, and I find it to be so expressive and creative, and it's obviously a way into my characters, so I'm always deeply engaged with it.''

However, the brunette beauty has admitted she struggles when she is put in front of the camera and is shooting a new campaign because she feels she has to pretend to play a different character, but also convey a ''fancier version'' of herself.

She continued: ''What I find difficult about photo shoots is the line between playing a character - you're being asked by the photographer to take on a role like you would in a movie - and being a fancier version of yourself. It's about finding that line between being spontaneous and open to direction, but also trying to explain to photographers that the 'me' is often taken out of context because it has all of this other stuff attached to it.

''The fact that I was a child star is difficult for most people to understand, and it can be really conflicting for me. Photographers want to reinvent you, to take you somewhere else, to show you in a completely different way. They look at your previous work, and try to figure out what they can do to show a new side of you.''

And the Paris-born star finds it hard to deal with her celebrity status because she feels she is put under a ''certain level of scrutiny'', which makes her fearful of what projects she takes on and how she is perceived.

She explained: ''I know that I'm under a different microscope, a certain level of scrutiny, which I find really hard at times. And sometimes the fear of doing things is overwhelming. I get incredibly overwhelmed, and sometimes feel hemmed in by that, afraid of that. But I know that if I live in that fear, then my life as an artist, as a human being, really, is over. Ultimately, it will silence me, and it will silence what is in me--which I have yet to explore and uncover.

''When people call me a role model it puts the fear of god into me, because I feel like I'm destined to fail.''