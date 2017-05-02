Emma Watson FaceTimed with a fan to help her study for her exams.

The 27-year-old actress is known for playing magical brainiac Hermione Granger in the fantasy film series 'Harry Potter', and after a fan's mother met her in New York City she offered the ''perfect motivation'' to the teenager who was studying for a biology exam.

Posting on Facebook after the event the fan, named Therese Kiara, wrote: ''I was just studying for my Bio exam when my Mom called to show Emma Watson standing behind her then she politely asked Emma if she can say hi to me on the cam. She was so kind and sweet.

''MOM: Hi, may I ask you for a favor? Can you please say Hi to my daughter? She wants to see you but she's at home studying. (charness ni mother)

''EMMA to me on Facetime: Sure! Hi! Study hard!

''OH GOOD LORD, I CAN NOT BREATHE

''Perfect motivation to study (sic)''

And the 'Beauty and the Beast' star is no stranger to studying off camera either, as graduated from Brown University in 2014 with a degree in English literature.

Despite her FaceTime call, Emma previously said she avoids social media as she thinks ''technology can dehumanise'' people.

She said: ''For my sanity, I cannot even go there [and read comments on Instagram]. I have to create some distance because I'm human, you know?

''I think there is this way that, sometimes, technology can dehumanise and it's like they're saying something about someone that isn't there, but I am there and I am real. So yeah, I have to create some distance for sure. I think it's really important to be mindful. Retaining your sanity in this industry is everything! So, yeah, I care about it a lot.''

Meanwhile, the beauty also said she is ''passionate about having a private identity''.

She said: ''It's one of the things that I struggle with because of the three of us - Dan [Radcliffe], Rupert [Grint], and I - were kids when we got cast in this fairytale series, and what happened to us was kind of a fantasy story in itself. Outside of the movies. So the story of my life has been of public interest, which is why I've been so passionate about having a private identity.

''When I step into a character, people have to be able to suspend their disbelief; they have to be able to divorce me from that girl. And not having everyone know every single intimate detail of my entire life is part of me trying to protect my ability to do my job well. Generally, I've been fortunate, like when Sofia Coppola offered me a role in The Bling Ring, which was so wonderfully different. Artists have given me a lot of freedom - have been able to imagine me in other ways - but it's something I am aware of, for sure.''