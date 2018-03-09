'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson has been romantically linked to Glee's Chord Overstreet.
Emma Watson has been romantically linked to Chord Overstreet.
The 'Harry Potter' actress and the 'Glee' hunk were spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier this week (04.03.18) with a group of friends, having previously been photographed together at a concert, sparking speculation they could be an item.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''It's crazy but, yes, they are seeing each other, although Emma wants to keep things quiet and private.''
Emma, 27, and Chord, 29, were snapped at Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats concert at the Troubadour in Hollywood in February.
But another insider claimed their dating was still in the early, casual stages, saying: ''They are friendly, but are not in a relationship.''
Emma split from Silicon Valley tech company manager William ''Mack'' Knight last year after dating for almost two years.
She previously said she didn't want to put her love life in the spotlight.
Emma explained: ''I want to be consistent: I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can't have it both ways.''
''I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.''
The avid women's rights campaigner and outspoken feminist managed to see the funny side after a grammatical error was spotted in the fake tattoo she wore to the Oscars.
Emma attended the glamorous awards ceremony wearing a fake inking on her inner forearm, which read ''Times Up'', in support of the movement set up to highlight sexual misconduct in Hollywood.
Her tattoo read: ''Times Up'', when the movement is actually spelt: ''Time's Up''.
Now she's keen to find a ''proofreader'' to ensure the blunder doesn't happen again.
Alongside a picture of her new inking, she wrote on Twitter: ''Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must. (sic)''
