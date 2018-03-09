Emma Watson has reportedly been dating Chord Overstreet ''for a little while''.

The 27-year-old actress and the former 'Glee' hunk were reported to have started a new relationship after they were spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars party together earlier this week, and sources have now said that whilst the romance is still new, it has actually been going on for a little longer than first thought.

A source told People magazine: ''They have been dating for a little bit now, but it's still pretty new. They met through friends. They might seem like an odd match but they actually have very similar personalities.''

Before speculation was started surrounding the Vanity Fair bash, both the 'Beauty and the Beast' star and Chord, 29, were snapped at Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats concert at the Troubadour in Hollywood in February.

Another insider said recently: ''It's crazy but, yes, they are seeing each other, although Emma wants to keep things quiet and private.''

However, the seriousness of their romance is not yet known, as some sources claim the pair aren't actually dating at all.

One source claimed: ''They are friendly, but are not in a relationship.''

Emma split from Silicon Valley tech company manager William ''Mack'' Knight last year after dating for almost two years.

If the 'Harry Potter' star and Chord are dating, it's unlikely the pair will confirm the news any time soon, as Emma previously admitted she was hesitant to share her love life with the public.

She said: ''I want to be consistent: I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can't have it both ways.

''I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.''