Emma Watson avoids social media ''for her sanity''.

The 'Beauty and the Beast' star thinks ''technology can dehumanise'' and tries to stay off sites like Facebook and Twitter as much as they can.

She told E! News: ''For my sanity, I cannot even go there [and read comments on Instagram]. I have to create some distance because I'm human, you know?

''I think there is this way that, sometimes, technology can dehumanise and it's like they're saying something about someone that isn't there, but I am there and I am real. So yeah, I have to create some distance for sure. I think it's really important to be mindful. Retaining your sanity in this industry is everything! So, yeah, I care about it a lot.''

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old actress previously revealed she is ''passionate about having a private identity''.

She said: ''It's one of the things that I struggle with because of the three of us - Dan [Radcliffe], Rupert [Grint], and I - were kids when we got cast in this fairytale series, and what happened to us was kind of a fantasy story in itself. Outside of the movies. So the story of my life has been of public interest, which is why I've been so passionate about having a private identity.

''When I step into a character, people have to be able to suspend their disbelief; they have to be able to divorce me from that girl. And not having everyone know every single intimate detail of my entire life is part of me trying to protect my ability to do my job well. Generally, I've been fortunate, like when Sofia Coppola offered me a role in The Bling Ring, which was so wonderfully different. Artists have given me a lot of freedom - have been able to imagine me in other ways - but it's something I am aware of, for sure.''