Emma Watson attended the first meeting of the G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council on Tuesday (19.02.19).

The 28-year-old actress became a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in July 2014 and has long been involved with UN Women's HeForShe program, a solidarity campaign for the advancement of gender equality.

Watson was joined by a group of activists and Nobel Prize winners who all met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris for a meeting to set out a ''legislative package and good practices'' for women and she admitted the occasion was a truly humbling experience.

On taking on the role of UN ambassador five years ago, the 'Perks of Being a Wallflower' actress said: ''Being asked to serve as UN Women's Goodwill Ambassador is truly humbling.

''The chance to make a real difference is not an opportunity that everyone is given and is one I have no intention of taking lightly.

''Women's rights are something so inextricably linked with who I am, so deeply personal and rooted in my life that I can't imagine an opportunity more exciting I still have so much to learn''

The 'Beauty and the Beast' star also previously insisted that her work with HeforShe was the thing she was proudest of in her life.

Speaking of her work with the programme, she said: ''I genuinely feel that we are closer to a gender equal world, certainly closer than we were two years ago, and I know that each and every HeForShe has played such a huge part in that.

''I am proud to have been part of lots of amazing things in my life, but there is nothing that I am prouder of than being part of this.''

The 45th G7 Summit will be held between August 25 and August 27 in Biarritz, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France. The United States will host the summit in 2020.