Emma Watson attended the Group of Seven Advisory Council For Gender Equality between Women and Men meeting in Elysee Palace, Paris on Tuesday afternoon (19.02.19).
Emma Watson attended the first meeting of the G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council on Tuesday (19.02.19).
The 28-year-old actress became a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in July 2014 and has long been involved with UN Women's HeForShe program, a solidarity campaign for the advancement of gender equality.
Watson was joined by a group of activists and Nobel Prize winners who all met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris for a meeting to set out a ''legislative package and good practices'' for women and she admitted the occasion was a truly humbling experience.
On taking on the role of UN ambassador five years ago, the 'Perks of Being a Wallflower' actress said: ''Being asked to serve as UN Women's Goodwill Ambassador is truly humbling.
''The chance to make a real difference is not an opportunity that everyone is given and is one I have no intention of taking lightly.
''Women's rights are something so inextricably linked with who I am, so deeply personal and rooted in my life that I can't imagine an opportunity more exciting I still have so much to learn''
The 'Beauty and the Beast' star also previously insisted that her work with HeforShe was the thing she was proudest of in her life.
Speaking of her work with the programme, she said: ''I genuinely feel that we are closer to a gender equal world, certainly closer than we were two years ago, and I know that each and every HeForShe has played such a huge part in that.
''I am proud to have been part of lots of amazing things in my life, but there is nothing that I am prouder of than being part of this.''
The 45th G7 Summit will be held between August 25 and August 27 in Biarritz, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France. The United States will host the summit in 2020.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Josh Gad together with director Bill Condon...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Based on a true story, this Chilean drama has a chilling edge to it that's...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
Darren Aronofsky continues to ambitiously experiment with genres in this Old Testament blockbuster, but this...
The cast and crew of ‘Noah’; director Darren Aronofsky, actors Russell Crowe and Emma Watson,...
Noah is a normal family man faced with major responsibility when his dark visions lead...
Once again, Sofia Coppola confounds expectations with an astutely relevant approach to a true story....
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...