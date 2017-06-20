The 'Beauty and the Beast' live-action remake will be given the 'Films in Concert' treatment at the Royal Albert Hall this December.

The box office sensation - starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens - will be screened in full with the musical score being performed live by the Philharmonia Orchestra and follows other successful movie experiences including 'Frozen Sing-Along' and 'Disney Fantasia: Live in Concert' in October.

Lucy Noble, artistic director at the Royal Albert Hall, said: ''The 'Films in Concert' series has become a genuinely phenomenon; a chance for audiences to experience a movie in a whole new way. 'Beauty and the Beast' is an instant classic with everything we look for when staging these events: an enthusiastic following, a great story on a large scale, and a simply unforgettable score. We're so honoured to host the European premiere of the film as a live concert experience, brining Alan Menken's remarkable music to centre stage, where it truly belongs.''

The live-action remake was released in March and was directed by Bill Condon and stars Watson, Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Sir Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson.

Based on the 1991 Disney animated classic with a score by Oscar-winner Menken, who won Best Original Score and Best Song for the animated film, the remake is one of the most successful films ever made - grossing $1.2 billion in just three months.

The film follows the story of Belle (Watson) who is taken prisoner by a Beast (Stevens) in his castle but despite her fears, she befriends the enchanted staff and begins to look beyond the looks of the Beast and sees the kind heart of the Prince within.

Tickets for the December cinematic event go on sale on Friday (23.06.17) from www.royalalberthall.com.