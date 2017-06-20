The live-action remake of Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' will be shown alongside the Philharmonia Orchestra this December.
The 'Beauty and the Beast' live-action remake will be given the 'Films in Concert' treatment at the Royal Albert Hall this December.
The box office sensation - starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens - will be screened in full with the musical score being performed live by the Philharmonia Orchestra and follows other successful movie experiences including 'Frozen Sing-Along' and 'Disney Fantasia: Live in Concert' in October.
Lucy Noble, artistic director at the Royal Albert Hall, said: ''The 'Films in Concert' series has become a genuinely phenomenon; a chance for audiences to experience a movie in a whole new way. 'Beauty and the Beast' is an instant classic with everything we look for when staging these events: an enthusiastic following, a great story on a large scale, and a simply unforgettable score. We're so honoured to host the European premiere of the film as a live concert experience, brining Alan Menken's remarkable music to centre stage, where it truly belongs.''
The live-action remake was released in March and was directed by Bill Condon and stars Watson, Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Sir Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson.
Based on the 1991 Disney animated classic with a score by Oscar-winner Menken, who won Best Original Score and Best Song for the animated film, the remake is one of the most successful films ever made - grossing $1.2 billion in just three months.
The film follows the story of Belle (Watson) who is taken prisoner by a Beast (Stevens) in his castle but despite her fears, she befriends the enchanted staff and begins to look beyond the looks of the Beast and sees the kind heart of the Prince within.
Tickets for the December cinematic event go on sale on Friday (23.06.17) from www.royalalberthall.com.
Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
The show will be seen by everybody at the same time.
The Scottish comedian has been speaking about gaining a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence fronting the franchise, 'Bad Boys' was a huge success for Sony Pictures upon its initial release in 1995.
The creator will be able to give her input during season 2 production.
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Josh Gad together with director Bill Condon...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Based on a true story, this Chilean drama has a chilling edge to it that's...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
Darren Aronofsky continues to ambitiously experiment with genres in this Old Testament blockbuster, but this...
The cast and crew of ‘Noah’; director Darren Aronofsky, actors Russell Crowe and Emma Watson,...
Noah is a normal family man faced with major responsibility when his dark visions lead...
Once again, Sofia Coppola confounds expectations with an astutely relevant approach to a true story....
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...