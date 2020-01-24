Dame Emma Thompson's husband thought he'd find love with their 'Sense and Sensibility' co-star Kate Winslet.

The 60-year-old actress met Greg Wise, 53, on the set of the 1995 movie and though the actor had been told by a ''witchy'' friend he would find love while working on the project, he had initially ruled out dating Emma because she was married to Sir Kenneth Branagh at the time.

Emma - whose marriage to Kenneth ended in 1995 amid claims he had been unfaithful with actress Helena Bonham Carter - revealed Greg and Kate even went on a date but it didn't work out because the actress was ''so bored''.

Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show', she said: ''Before he did the job, he went to see a friend of his who was a bit witchy and she said he would meet his future partner on the film.

''He assumed it wasn't me because I was married and quite lot older than him so he thought it might be Kate.

''He took her to Glastonbury, and she was so bored, and he thought, 'This isn't going to work, who can it be?'

''Then things happened that probably shouldn't have happened, and it's been 25 years in May.''

Meanwhile, it was also hinted the 'Nanny McPhee' star had been more than friends with fellow guest Hugh Laurie, who she met at the University of Cambridge's Footlights drama group.

Reminiscing on their university days, Emma's 'Dolittle' co-star Robert Downey Jr. interjected to cheekily ask if the pair had ever slept together.

Hugh replied: ''We stepped out for a little bit.''

Emma admitted she found it ''odd'' being in the show alongside her old friend.

She said: ''It's so odd sitting here now aged 60 because I clearly remember Hugh walking into the Footlights club room aged 19 dressed entirely in khaki. He did an audition as the emperor of China and I turned to my friend and said, 'He's a star.' ''

The full interview with Emma airs on 'The Graham Norton Show' on BBC One on Friday (24.01.20) night.