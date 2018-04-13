Emma Thompson has signed on to write and direct the forthcoming stage production of 'Nanny McPhee'.
Emma Thompson is set to write and direct the new 'Nanny McPhee' musical.
The 58-year-old actress - who played the frighteningly hideous nanny in the 2005 movie - has adapted the 'Nurse Matilda' books, written by Christianna Brand, for the stage production of the hit fantasy and teamed up with singer/songwriter Gary Clark to provide the lyrics, according the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye column.
Thompson has admitted she's ''excited and naturally nervous'' about directing the musical but things are progressing at a good rate as they've just had a workshop for the first act and are hoping to kick start the second act towards the end of the year.
She said: ''We've just held a workshop of the first act and we'll do the second act in October.''
Film producers Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan, who run top British studio Working Title, are producing - just like they did with 'Billy Elliot' but it's unlikely the musical will be ready to hit a London stage until 2020 as they've still got to cast and go into rehearsal.
Thompson remained tight lipped on which actress she was eying up to play the nanny - who turns up at Cedric Brown's house to discipline his wild children - but the newspaper has suggested that Imelda Staunton, 62, could be in the running.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha) is on his way to becoming the new Woody Allen, which...
Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) is a celebrated New York artist, whose quick-temper and filter-less conversation...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Echoing his witty writing style, Bill Bryson's memoir of his trek up the Appalachian Trail...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Bill Bryson has been living in the UK with his English wife for a long...
The world of counter-intelligence has gotten an awful lot more dangerous. When a visa security...