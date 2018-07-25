Emma Thompson is to star in a 'Men in Black' spin-off.

The 'Nanny McPhee' actress will reprise her role as Agent O - who she played in 2012 movie 'Men in Black 3' - in the forthcoming film, which will also feature 'Thor: Ragnarok' co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, plot and character details are largely being kept under wraps, but it is known that Thompson will reprise her role as the head of MIB.

Hemsworth and Tessa look set to play a new generation of agents protecting the planet from aliens and helping to police the otherworldly beings that live on Earth in disguise.

Several other stars have also been attached to the motion picture; including Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, and street-dancing duo Les Twins, who are known as Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois.

'Fate of the Furious' filmmaker F. Gary Gray will direct the motion picture and Matt Holloway and Art Macum have written a script for the spin-off movie.

Steven Spielberg will return to the franchise as the executive producer with Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are back as producers for the film, which has a release date of May 2019.

The original 'Men in Black' trilogy began in 1997 with Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith starring as unofficial government agents K and J who investigated a series of unregistered alien encounters.

The first movie, which was helmed by Barry Sonnenfeld, was an international success, earning $589 million at the global box office and spawning sequels in 2002 and in 2012.