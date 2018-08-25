Dame Emma Thompson had to learn to play a song on the piano for her role as High Court judge Fiona Maye in 'The Children Act' and her endless practicing drove her family mad.
Dame Emma Thompson's family threatened to ''burn'' her piano when they got sick of her rehearsing for 'The Children Act'.
The 59-year-old actress - who has Tindy, 30, and Gaia, 18, with husband Greg Wise - portrays High Court judge Fiona Maye in the upcoming new drama and she admitted the emotional content took its toll on her and her loved ones.
She said: ''I was not grim, but less wild during this shoot. I had to perform a song. I was so nervous about it that I rehearsed so much my family said, 'If you play that one more time we are going to burn the piano and lock you out.' ''
As part of her preparation for the role, Emma spent hours at court and felt privileged to observe the lawyers and judges at work.
Speaking to HELLO! magazine, she said: ''It was one of the greatest privileges. Backstage [at court] only judges and clerks are allowed to walk on the red carpet. They are godlike creatures in their robes and hardly any women have that power in the world, ever. It was extraordinary to watch. Their level of work and brainpower is extraordinary. Then when I talked to them, my admiration extended even further. To combine that sense of power, that actual power with compassion - and one has four children and gets up at 4am every morning to do all the work so she can see them off to school - they are super-human to me.''
And Emma was surprised when her performance as her character was compared to a big screen superhero.
She said: ''I was talking to a young comedian about the film and he said, 'You're just like a Marvel superhero in the beginning - in the courtroom she's so badass.' I said, 'Like Superman in the third one where he goes over to the dark side?' I'd never thought of it like that - that's very illuminating.''
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
Sometimes it takes more than 12 months to put together a fantastic season of one of the world's leading TV shows.
Orbital brought their spectacular show to the East Kent coast at the weekend to the delight of a variety of ravers.
Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha) is on his way to becoming the new Woody Allen, which...
Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) is a celebrated New York artist, whose quick-temper and filter-less conversation...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Echoing his witty writing style, Bill Bryson's memoir of his trek up the Appalachian Trail...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Bill Bryson has been living in the UK with his English wife for a long...
The world of counter-intelligence has gotten an awful lot more dangerous. When a visa security...