According to Dame Emma Thompson, her conversation with George Michael about ''life and death'' inspired 'Last Christmas'.
Dame Emma Thompson's conversation with George Michael about ''life and death'' inspired 'Last Christmas'.
The romantic-comedy film is based on the song of the same name by Wham! and although Emma stressed that 'Last Christmas' is not a ''George Michael-'Mamma Mia' movie'', she admitted that the late pop star played a crucial role in shaping the story.
Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper, Emma - who wrote and stars in the movie - explained: ''I'd met with George Michael. He was concerned about the homeless, which is a large part of this story.
''We spoke a lot about life and death, and there's a lot of that in this film as well.''
Emma described 'Last Christmas' - which stars Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding - as a ''dramatic romantic comedy''.
And of George's influence, she added: ''It's inspired by the songs, and inspired by him.''
Meanwhile, Emma previously claimed it's ''fantastic'' that she's turning 60 in April.
However, the actress finds it ''annoying'' that older female stars aren't given the same opportunities as their male counterparts.
She said: ''It's so annoying to be female and consistently going, 'Have I got to see a f***ing story again about a guy who does things that I've already seen a guy do a million times?' So I'm bored.
''The difference now, as I get older, is that I'm released by my boredom. I no longer bother. I'm free to go and look for new ideas and new voices. I'm able with absolute comfort and ease to reject so much. It's fantastic being this age. I'm old.
''We're constantly watching films where older men have wonderful roles and older women really don't. But I'm a character actor, don't forget. If you've got form and you're a character actor, you're much better off because you're not fighting the way you once looked.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha) is on his way to becoming the new Woody Allen, which...
Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) is a celebrated New York artist, whose quick-temper and filter-less conversation...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Echoing his witty writing style, Bill Bryson's memoir of his trek up the Appalachian Trail...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Bill Bryson has been living in the UK with his English wife for a long...
The world of counter-intelligence has gotten an awful lot more dangerous. When a visa security...