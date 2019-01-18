Dame Emma Thompson's conversation with George Michael about ''life and death'' inspired 'Last Christmas'.

The romantic-comedy film is based on the song of the same name by Wham! and although Emma stressed that 'Last Christmas' is not a ''George Michael-'Mamma Mia' movie'', she admitted that the late pop star played a crucial role in shaping the story.

Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper, Emma - who wrote and stars in the movie - explained: ''I'd met with George Michael. He was concerned about the homeless, which is a large part of this story.

''We spoke a lot about life and death, and there's a lot of that in this film as well.''

Emma described 'Last Christmas' - which stars Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding - as a ''dramatic romantic comedy''.

And of George's influence, she added: ''It's inspired by the songs, and inspired by him.''

Meanwhile, Emma previously claimed it's ''fantastic'' that she's turning 60 in April.

However, the actress finds it ''annoying'' that older female stars aren't given the same opportunities as their male counterparts.

She said: ''It's so annoying to be female and consistently going, 'Have I got to see a f***ing story again about a guy who does things that I've already seen a guy do a million times?' So I'm bored.

''The difference now, as I get older, is that I'm released by my boredom. I no longer bother. I'm free to go and look for new ideas and new voices. I'm able with absolute comfort and ease to reject so much. It's fantastic being this age. I'm old.

''We're constantly watching films where older men have wonderful roles and older women really don't. But I'm a character actor, don't forget. If you've got form and you're a character actor, you're much better off because you're not fighting the way you once looked.''