Emma Thompson received her damehood from Prince William at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday (07.11.18).
Emma Thompson asked Prince William if she could kiss him when he presented her with her damehood at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday (07.11.18).
The 59-year-old British actress was named in the Queen's birthday honours earlier this year for her services to drama, and she went to the royal residence to collect the honour from the Duke of Cambridge - who is second in line to the throne.
Emma hilariously asked William, 36, if she could give him a kiss because she has known him since he was a child.
The 'Nanny McPhee' star said: ''I love Prince William, I've known him since he was little, and we just sniggered at each other. I said, 'I can't kiss you, can I?' And he said, 'No don't!'
''If you're first up you have to be more formal on such an occasion, but he's looking wonderful and doing so well. He said, ''This day isn't about me, it's about you.' ''
Emma - who has two children, Gaia, 18, and Tindyebwa, 31, with her husband Greg Wise - was joined by her family who supported her during the ''lovely'' day
Mentioning her admiration for William, his younger brother Prince Harry and their father Prince Charles, she added: ''It's really lovely because I've always loved the boys and I've always been a long-term correspondent with their dad, it's a very lovely feeling.''
The two-time Academy Award winner intends to use her title to ''speak up'' for people in the UK who aren't heard and living in poverty.
