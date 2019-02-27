Emma Thompson refused to work with John Lasseter on upcoming animation 'Luck' because she was determined to make a stand to ''protect [her] daughter's generation''.
Emma Thompson refused to work with John Lasseter as she wants to ''protect [her] daughter's generation''.
The 59-year-old actress recently dropped out of upcoming animated film 'Luck' as she was''concerned'' about working with Lasseter, 62, who has become the new head of Skydance Animation following his departure as the Chief Creative Officer of Pixar and Disney Animation after acknowledging ''missteps'' in his behavior with employees.
The 'Sense and Sensibility' star has now revealed that she took a stand against the animator in a bid to change ''centuries of entitlement'' over women's bodies and suggested that John's apology was superfluous and she wanted to show her aspiring actress daughter Gaia that this behaviour is never acceptable.
In a lengthy letter to Skydance Media, published by the Los Angeles Times newspaper, Emma said: ''If a man has been touching women inappropriately for decades, why would a woman want to work for him if the only reason he's not touching them inappropriately now is that it says in his contract that he must behave 'professionally'?''
The 'Nanny McPhee' star - who is married to actor Greg Wise - then referenced past allegations against the filmmaker and questioned whether his behaviour towards females in the industry now is be ''anything other than an act he's required to perform''.
She continued: ''The message seems to be, 'I'm learning to feel respect for women so please be patient while I work on it, it's not easy.'
''I am well aware that centuries of entitlement to women's bodies whether they like it or not is not going to change overnight. Or in a year.
''But I am also aware that if people who have spoken out - like me - do not take this sort of a stand then things are very unlikely to change at anything like the pace required to protect my daughter's generation.''
Lasseter left Pixar and Disney after taking a six-month sabbatical from the company in November 2017 following accusations of sexual misconduct. In June 2018, Disney announced that he would be leaving the company at the end of the year when his contract expired, but would work in a consultant role until then.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha) is on his way to becoming the new Woody Allen, which...
Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) is a celebrated New York artist, whose quick-temper and filter-less conversation...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Echoing his witty writing style, Bill Bryson's memoir of his trek up the Appalachian Trail...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Bill Bryson has been living in the UK with his English wife for a long...
The world of counter-intelligence has gotten an awful lot more dangerous. When a visa security...