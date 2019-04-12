Emma Thompson made a ''very loud and inappropriate noise'' when Prince William made her a Dame.

The 59-year-old actress visited Buckingham Palace last year to be made a Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by second-in-line to the British throne William.

And during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' she revealed that when she was bestowed with the title, the two ''big badges'' had to be pinned to her shirt, which accidentally caught her ''nipple'' prompting her exclamation.

Pointing to Ellen's shoes, Emma said: ''You get a big old badge - you get two badges - and I was wearing exactly those shoes and they gave me such hell. Then he had to pin it on and it's a little bit of a nipple moment and you go, 'Gosh, I wasn't expecting that,' then he pins another one underneath. And I'm pretty low slung these days so both times it hurt! I made a very loud and inappropriate noise in Buckingham Palace.''

'The Children Act' star is turning 60 on Monday (15.04.19) and the British actress admitted that as she has gotten older, she has questioned who she really is because her ''roles'' in life are changing.

She said: ''Monday [I'm turning 60]. It's difficult isn't it because you had your 60th last year and you invited like, a million people...''

To which Ellen replied: ''Yes''

Emma then added: ''So I'm going out with two people for supper but the person I'm going out with I've known since I was 16 and we done our first comedy sketch together, all those years ago. I'll tell you what I think is interesting about being 60, and I don't know whether you [Ellen] have had the same thing, all the roles from gender roles, to being a mum, start to sort of fray at the edges, because parents die and kids move on, and you start to think, 'I wonder if I was all of those things or if I was playing along?' And, 'Who am I really?' ''