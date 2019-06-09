Filmmaker Nisha Ganatra has hailed Emma Thompson, describing the actress as a true ''comedic force''.
The 44-year-old filmmaker relished working with the award-winning actress on the new comedy-drama 'Late Night', saying the film showcases Emma's broad array of talents.
Asked about the experience of working with Emma, Nisha shared: ''I have been such a fan of hers, for her whole career. I never dreamed that I would get the honour of directing her.
''She is just so good at everything. I think she's the finest actor of our time. She is equally generous, humble and gracious, and will execute any note you give her, perfectly. The joy of directing her is that collaborative spirit.
''I find film-making the most collaborative art. Everyone pretends that it's about the director, but it really is such a collaboration.''
Emma, 60, plays a late-night talk show host in the new movie, which also stars Mindy Kaling.
And Nisha was thrilled to work with such a talented performer.
She told Collider: ''I was so invested in showing everybody what a comedic force Emma Thompson is because I think people forgot that she started in comedy and that she is a brilliant comedian.
''When she allowed me that freedom of directing her, it was just the pinnacle of my experience so far. I think she's spoiled me for life.''
