Emma Thompson defended her decision to wear sneakers at Buckingham Palace stating that ''they were posh trainers'' and says she was unaware of the huge backlash she caused.
Dame Emma Thompson has defended her decision to wear trainers when she received her damehood at Buckingham Palace.
Earlier this year, the 59-year-old actress was named in the Queen's birthday honours for her services to drama, and went to the royal residence to collect the accolade from the Duke Of Cambridge and the 'Nanny McPhee' star decided to don a fitted blue pantsuit paired with a pair of white sneakers.
The star's casual footwear sent Twitter into a frenzy and Emma received hoards of criticism, with users claiming she disrespected royal protocol - but the 'Love Actually' actress insisted the shoes were ''posh'' and admitted she was unaware of the huge backlash she caused.
Speaking on the 'My Dad Wrote a Porno' podcast, of the Stella Mccartney $325 Stan Smith vegan style shoes, she said: ''They were posh trainers.
''Of course you have to understand as well as not listening to any f***ing podcast ever, well yours obviously, but mostly not.
''I don't do social media so I have no idea when they say 'Oh my god you caused a stir.' I go, 'Why?' ''
This isn't the first time Emma has been in hot water thanks to her clothing choices as she revealed she got into ''terrible trouble'' one year for wearing jeans to Cannes Film Festival.
She said:''I got into terrible trouble wearing jeans to Cannes once, I was wearing a very sparkly top look if you're wearing a sparkly top it doesn't matter what you're wearing underneath it.
''Their fashion police went, 'Oh my god! What is she doing? She is destroying the whole Cannes experience! Everyone is coming to see the beautiful Cannes actresses all dressed up looking gorgeous and look what she is doing, she's wrecking the whole thing!'''
