Emma Thompson got the late George Michael's blessing for her 'Last Christmas' romantic comedy movie, which is based around his songs.
Emma Thompson got the late George Michael's blessing for her 'Last Christmas' film.
The 60-year-old actress penned the festive romantic comedy movie - which stars Emilia Clarke - around the singer's music and Thompson has revealed that before his passing, Michael was all for the movie and its social message.
Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she said: ''This wonderful producer, David Livingstone, said, 'Do you want to write a screenplay, a rom-com sort of thing, because we need a new Christmas movie based on 'Last Christmas,' and I said, 'Not really, because it's not my favourite Christmas song.' [But then] we found an interesting, sideways way of telling a different kind of story about the human heart ...
''[George] was just the loveliest guy you could imagine. [He loved] all of these themes in the movie; he was passionate about homelessness, and he had this great social conscience. I got really enthused and we started to write, and then - of course - he had that tragic early death in 2016, on Christmas Day. So we lost him, and I miss him so much. I wish he was here because I know he'd love it, because the film's like being hugged, and all of his music - we've got 15 of his songs, including a new one at the end - is so cool. 'Heal the Pain,' which is my favourite of his songs, it's like it was written for the movie. He said that.''
'Last Christmas' will be released in cinemas on November 15.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha) is on his way to becoming the new Woody Allen, which...
Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) is a celebrated New York artist, whose quick-temper and filter-less conversation...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Echoing his witty writing style, Bill Bryson's memoir of his trek up the Appalachian Trail...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Bill Bryson has been living in the UK with his English wife for a long...
The world of counter-intelligence has gotten an awful lot more dangerous. When a visa security...