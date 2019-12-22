Dame Emma Thompson can't resist watching 'Love Actually' at Christmas if she stumbles across it while channel surfing.
Dame Emma Thompson can't resist watching 'Love Actually' at Christmas.
The 60-year-old actress doesn't go looking for her own festive film but if she stumbles across it while channel surfing, she'll stay tuned until the end.
She said: ''Whenever 'Love Actually' comes on the telly and I happen to pass it, I just keep on watching it because you just do.''
But the 2003 movie -which also starred the likes of Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln and the late Alan Rickman - isn't Emma's festive favourite.
She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''I love 'It's A Wonderful Life'.''
Meanwhile, Hugh previously admitted he's baffled that 'Love Actually' is still such a seasonal favourite.
He said: ''I don't know why 'Love Actually' is still so popular.
''Everyone watches it at Christmas, which is nice.
''Do I remember anything from filming? I mean, there was the horror of that scene where I had to dance around.
''I suspect that was the most excruciating scene ever committed.
''It wasn't easy for an Englishman in his 40s to do at 7 in the morning, stone-cold sober.''
And Martine McCutcheon admitted that, while she likes to watch the films, she can't bear to look back at her own scenes.
She said: ''It's a dream come true. I wanted to marry Hugh Grant when he was in 'Four Weddings and a Funeral'!
''I'm fine watching the others, but the minute I'm on screen, I walk out of the room. I can't bear it.''
Meanwhile, Kris Marshall - who portrayed unlucky-in-love Colin Frissell - previously admitted the cast are all ''baffled'' the movie was such a huge favourite.
He said: ''When I see the cast, we're always baffled it became such a big thing.
''In America, they watch it in November for Thanksgiving, then it's on constantly until Christmas.
''It's great to be part of people's traditions too.
''I've just been out in America filming and got called 'Colin' every time I walked into a bar.''
