Dame Emma Thompson feels ''extremely lucky'' to be alive.

The 60-year-old actress is very aware of her own mortality because she's already older than her dad was when he passed away and she's lost a number of her close friends.

She said: ''I consider myself extremely lucky to be alive because my dad died when he was 53, and that was [due to] poverty, smoking fags and bad diet.

''I've lost so many mates recently - Alan Rickman and my sister-in-law.

''I always think, I might not have any time left. You don't know, do you?

''There seems to be a tunnel between 50 and 70. I do think to myself sometimes that this could be the dying time.''

The 'Love Actually' star - who has daughter Gaia, 20, with husband Greg Wise - thinks it is important to talk about death because no one is immortal.

She told Britain's OK! Magazine ''I don't want to be immortal and also I believe it's very important we consider dying and we talk about it.

''We have a 100 per cent death rate so why are we so frightened of talking about it?

''So at 60, I want to talk about dying and want to put as much positive energy into the world as I can.

Emma has been campaigning to raise awareness of climate change and has called for others to follow suit.

She said: ''It's easy. Just get out there because the planet is dying and it's our planet, so let's all do it together.

''I don't think there's anything to be admired - it's really a necessity.''