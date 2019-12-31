Dame Emma Thompson, 60, feels ''extremely lucky'' to be alive as her dad died when he was 53 and she's lost a number of friends.
Dame Emma Thompson feels ''extremely lucky'' to be alive.
The 60-year-old actress is very aware of her own mortality because she's already older than her dad was when he passed away and she's lost a number of her close friends.
She said: ''I consider myself extremely lucky to be alive because my dad died when he was 53, and that was [due to] poverty, smoking fags and bad diet.
''I've lost so many mates recently - Alan Rickman and my sister-in-law.
''I always think, I might not have any time left. You don't know, do you?
''There seems to be a tunnel between 50 and 70. I do think to myself sometimes that this could be the dying time.''
The 'Love Actually' star - who has daughter Gaia, 20, with husband Greg Wise - thinks it is important to talk about death because no one is immortal.
She told Britain's OK! Magazine ''I don't want to be immortal and also I believe it's very important we consider dying and we talk about it.
''We have a 100 per cent death rate so why are we so frightened of talking about it?
''So at 60, I want to talk about dying and want to put as much positive energy into the world as I can.
Emma has been campaigning to raise awareness of climate change and has called for others to follow suit.
She said: ''It's easy. Just get out there because the planet is dying and it's our planet, so let's all do it together.
''I don't think there's anything to be admired - it's really a necessity.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha) is on his way to becoming the new Woody Allen, which...
Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) is a celebrated New York artist, whose quick-temper and filter-less conversation...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Echoing his witty writing style, Bill Bryson's memoir of his trek up the Appalachian Trail...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Bill Bryson has been living in the UK with his English wife for a long...
The world of counter-intelligence has gotten an awful lot more dangerous. When a visa security...