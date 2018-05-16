'Zombieland 2' could be released in cinemas in October 2019.

The long-awaited follow-up to the 2009 sci-fi movie starring Emma Stone and Jesse Eisenberg is set to start shooting early next year and could be released later in 2019, according to writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Speaking to Vulture, Wernick shared: ''We're going on the tenth anniversary of 'Zombieland'. 'Zombieland' came out October of 2009.

''We don't know what you get someone for their tenth anniversary, but it may be a 'Zombieland 2'. The hope is that we're shooting that thing early 2019 for an October of '19 release, with the original cast, by the way.''

Since the first 'Zombieland' movie aired, the likes of Emma and Jesse have seen their careers go from strength to strength, with the actress even winning an Oscar for her performance in 'La La Land'.

Emma, 29, previously admitted she jumped at the chance to star in 'Zombieland' after she read the script.

The acclaimed also revealed she relished the experience of working alongside Jesse, who she felt was perfectly suited to the role of Columbus.

She explained: ''I read the script and told my agent I loved it and then I auditioned with a lot of other very cool actresses who probably would have been way better for the part than me.

''I auditioned with Jesse - we did some improv together. I knew he was going to be amazing in the movie.''

However, Emma also found the film to be a big challenge, as she'd never previously starred in an action movie.

She said: ''I had never done any action before and I'm not very good at running so that was hard. I kept injuring myself.

''Other than that, it was just fun - learning how to shoot guns and pretending to be a badass.''