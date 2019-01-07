Olivia Colman vowed to keep enjoying her success as she picked up a Golden Globe award on Sunday (06.01.19).

The 44-year-old actress giggled her way through her acceptance speech after winning Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her role as Queen Anne in 'The Favourite' and paid tribute to her co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, who she jokingly hailed her ''bitches''.

She said: ''I'm not going to cry because my whole table will laugh at me. Thank you for the sandwiches.

''Thank you my bitches Emma and Rachel! Every second working with you was such a joy. So much fun.

''I'm too excited! I went on a private jet and I ate constantly throughout the film - it was brilliant! I promise I will keep on enjoying it, because this is amazing.''

She then addressed her husband Ed Sinclair and their three children as she smiled and said: ''Ed and the kids, look! Yay!''

Elsewhere the movie missed out on one of the night's biggest honours when 'Green Book' was named Best Comedy or Musical, much to the delight of its director Peter Farrelly.

The filmmaker - whose two children snuck on stage to join him - paid tribute to the movie's stars Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen in his speech as he said: ''I'm just so grateful. This movie does not get made without them.''

The 62-year-old director explained how the movie is about bringing people together and urged audiences to learn from it.

He said: ''All we have to do is talk and not judge people by their differences. We all want the same thing.''

Earlier in the evening, 'Vice' actor Christian Bale was named Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical.