The acclaimed movie, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as a struggling actress and pianist falling in love, was a commercial hit in the U.S. in 2016 and has managed to repeat its success across the pond with takings of $8 million (£6.5 million), putting it firmly in first place.

The musical marks Lionsgate's widest ever U.K. release, showing on more than 600 screens throughout the country for the opening, which took place days after the Golden Globes where it scored seven awards, the most prizes won by a single film.

Due to the high demand for the movie, Lionsgate's fourth biggest U.K. opener following the three Hunger Games sequels, Odeon cinema bosses announced this week (beg16Jan17) they were putting on more showings.

La La Land was miles ahead of its closest competition, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which came in second with takings of $2.1 million (£1.7 million).

Disney's animation Moana came in third with $1.2 million (£1 million), Assassin's Creed dropped from first to fourth with $1.1 million (£900,000) and sci-fi thriller Passengers rounded out the top five with $865,000 (£700,000).