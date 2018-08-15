Emma Stone has revealed that she is not on social media as she doesn't think it would be a ''positive thing for her''.
The 'La La Land' star is impressed by the ease that some people ''handle'' posting, commenting and receiving messages on Twitter and Instagram, but doesn't think it's something she'd cope well with.
Interviewed by her friend Jennifer Lawrence for the new issue of America's ELLE magazine, she said: ''I think it wouldn't be a positive thing for me. If people can handle that sort of output and input in the social media sphere, power to them.''
The 'Easy A' actress recently turned 30, and although she enjoyed her 20s, the star thinks that her birthday has helped her look back on her life in a clearer way, as well as figuring out what she wants from the future.
She said: ''My twenties were a really interesting time, and there's been a lot that has happened in these past 10 years, both positive and not as positive.
''It's weird how much turning 30 crystallises your life.
''Instead of just living the dreams that I had in my youth and getting to do the job that I love to do and making friends and going through all of that, it's like, now what do I actively want as an adult?''
One thing that the 'Crazy Stupid Love' actress does not regret is her many female friendships and she has learned to value them more as she's got older.
She admitted: ''I think friendship is pretty much everything. Here's another turning-30 thing I've realised: You pick your family. You realise that your friendships, the people who go with you into these next phases of your life- you're choosing your family.''
