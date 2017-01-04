Emma Stone wants to ditch her stage name for her real moniker.

The 'La La Land' star's actual name is Emily Jean Stone but she was told she would have to change her title when she signed up to the Screen Actors Guild as under SAG rules no two members can have the same name and there was already an Emily Stone listed.

Stone had to make the decision on what she would be referred to instead when she was just 16 and at first she chose to be called Riley, but she couldn't get used to people calling her that.

In an interview with the new issue of W magazine, she shared: ''Well, I was 16 when I found out at SAG I couldn't have my own name. So to ask a 16 year old to pick a new name is really an interesting process because I was like, 'I'm going to be Riley. My name is going to be Riley Stone.' And so my name was Riley Stone for about six months and I did a guest spot on 'Malcolm in the Middle' and one day they were like, 'Riley, Riley,' and I had no idea who they were talking to and they were like, 'Hey, hey come on we need you on set.' And I was like, 'Oh I'm not Riley, I can't be Riley.' ''

Stone then was going to change her name to ''Emily J. Stone'' which she thought would be cool as it was like her idol Michael J. Fox, but then she decided she wouldn't be able to pull it off.

The 28-year-old actress would like to go back to her own name, even though she's achieved worldwide fame as Emma Stone, but she isn't sure if it's possible.

She said: ''I had the option of Emily J. Stone and it's kind of like Michael J. Fox, and I love Michael J. Fox, but I don't think I could pull off the J. So then I changed it to Emma because you know it's closer to Emily, but most people call me 'M,' that know me well. I would love to get her (Emily Stone) back.''