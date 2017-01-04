Emma Stone wishes she could be referred to by her real name Emily Jean Stone, which she had to change when she joined the Screen Actors Guild as someone else was already signed up with the same moniker.
Emma Stone wants to ditch her stage name for her real moniker.
The 'La La Land' star's actual name is Emily Jean Stone but she was told she would have to change her title when she signed up to the Screen Actors Guild as under SAG rules no two members can have the same name and there was already an Emily Stone listed.
Stone had to make the decision on what she would be referred to instead when she was just 16 and at first she chose to be called Riley, but she couldn't get used to people calling her that.
In an interview with the new issue of W magazine, she shared: ''Well, I was 16 when I found out at SAG I couldn't have my own name. So to ask a 16 year old to pick a new name is really an interesting process because I was like, 'I'm going to be Riley. My name is going to be Riley Stone.' And so my name was Riley Stone for about six months and I did a guest spot on 'Malcolm in the Middle' and one day they were like, 'Riley, Riley,' and I had no idea who they were talking to and they were like, 'Hey, hey come on we need you on set.' And I was like, 'Oh I'm not Riley, I can't be Riley.' ''
Stone then was going to change her name to ''Emily J. Stone'' which she thought would be cool as it was like her idol Michael J. Fox, but then she decided she wouldn't be able to pull it off.
The 28-year-old actress would like to go back to her own name, even though she's achieved worldwide fame as Emma Stone, but she isn't sure if it's possible.
She said: ''I had the option of Emily J. Stone and it's kind of like Michael J. Fox, and I love Michael J. Fox, but I don't think I could pull off the J. So then I changed it to Emma because you know it's closer to Emily, but most people call me 'M,' that know me well. I would love to get her (Emily Stone) back.''
The Mexican actor plays Captain Cassian Andor in the Star Wars Anthology film.
Lorde, Eminem and four other major artists who ought to be releasing new music in 2017.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's post-Hamilton career.
It was a year of dog smuggling charges, acrimonious break-ups, rock tours and blockbuster cameos for Johnny Depp in 2016.
If you want to make it in the entertainment industry, LA is the place to...
Things have been tough for Brian (Bradley Cooper). Having been fired from the US Air...
Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu continues to reject traditional narrative structures with this whizzy, ambitious...
The cast and crew of 'Birdman' discuss the visionary filming techniques behind the movie in...
Riggan Thomas (Michael Keeton) is faced with a serious problem. In an attempt to make...
After the high of last year's Blue Jasmine, Woody Allen is back in playful mode...
20 years ago, Riggan Thomas (Michael Keaton) played the iconic Birdman - a comic book...
Riggan Thompson used to be a major movie star having played a much-loved onscreen superhero,...
Stanley is a talented magician who goes by the name of Wei Ling Soo professionally,...