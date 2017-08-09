Emma Stone wants to learn how to ''fight better'' for equality.

The 'La La Land' star believes there is ''so much power'' to each and every person's voice and she hopes one day she can use her voice to help stamp out sexism for good.

She said: ''There is so much power to our voices, and we need to speak out. That's something that I struggled with in the past, but it's very hard not to feel galvanized right now, politically or consciously.

''Nobody is going down without a fight - for love and humanity and equality and coming together. It's so inspiring to see marches and beautiful writing and creative work. There's so much power and a grace coming out of so many people who have so much to lose, and the human spirit is incredible. That's worth a fight every day. And I want to learn how to fight better.''

The 28-year-old actress admits playing tennis ace Billie Jean King in 'Battle of the Sexes' was a ''game changer'' for her as it made her feel more comfortable being direct and giving her opinions on things.

Speaking to the September issue of Marie Claire magazine, she said: ''I would say playing Billie Jean was a bit of a game changer. I am very nervous to communicate my opinions a lot of the time, especially publicly ...

''She [Billie] is so direct and confident in the way that she communicates what she believes is right. To be able to step into that was a pretty powerful experience. It's something that I still don't feel entirely comfortable with, but it was also one of the great parts about playing her.''