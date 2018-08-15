Emma Stone ''really wants'' to have kids.

The 30-year-old actress admits that whilst she never used to be interested in settling down and having children, her ''perspective'' has changed as she's gotten older, and she now can't wait to become a mother.

She said: ''My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.''

But whilst the 'La La Land' star does have ''personal'' dreams she'd like to achieve in the future, she says she's starting to loosen her grip when it comes to strategic planning, as she wants to live in the moment a little more.

She added: ''It's less thinking about the next 10 years and what needs to happen and just sort of relaxing into what will be instead of trying to control the outcome.''

Emma's shift in perspective comes after a change in her personal life over the past decade, which has seen her parents get divorced and her career skyrocketing at the same time.

Speaking to her close pal Jennifer Lawrence for Elle magazine, she said: ''When I was a teenager, I was in a real sweet spot. Then in my mid-twenties, I really lost the plot. A lot of things shifted, and it felt like whatever that protective layer was, that mask that you build for yourself - this is my personality, this is who I am - totally shattered. The structure of my life shifted so much that I didn't know how to relate to this new version, you know? My parents got divorced, and I went through this stuff with my career really starting. It all happened at once.''