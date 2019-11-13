Emma Stone uses fragrance to help her ''define'' the characters she plays.

The 'La La Land' star always likes to choose a particular scent and relate it to her individual acting roles as it helps her get into character.

She said: ''I've been using fragrance to help me define each character I've played since I was 16. Even now, I can smell that scent and be taken straight back. My sense of smell is super-strong - maybe overcompensating for my terrible eyesight? - so scent has always been the quickest sense-memory for me. I remember most of the time periods in my life through scent.''

And the 31-year-old actress admits she could live without most beauty products, but she'd really struggle without perfume.

She added: ''I could probably live without beauty products, but I would be pretty sad to be without lip balm, perfume, and sunscreen because without it I'd turn into a dragon. I have those in my bag at all times.''

The 'Amazing Spider-Man' actress has revealed some of her biggest beauty necessities - lots of sleep and drinking plenty of water.

She told Vogue.com: ''Sleep is definitely very important to me - I feel pretty crazy without it. And [I drink] as much water as humanly possible - turns out that caps out at about 2 to 3 litres a day and you can internally drown if you have too much. The more you know!''

Meanwhile, Emma previously admitted she felt ''gloomy'' about coming into her 30s and admits it was a ''bittersweet'' experience.

She shared: ''I got gloomy for about a week, but realised the most interesting part about becoming an adult is most things become bittersweet. I'm still finding my voice. It's OK if not everybody likes you, and that doesn't make it more appealing to convince them of why you are likeable.

''So that was a major lesson, not falling over myself to win over the unwinnable. Nobody knows what they're doing! We're all just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to get through the day.''