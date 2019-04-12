Emma Stone had a ''meltdown'' when she found out she'd be seeing the Spice Girls live.

The 30-year-old actress is a huge fan of the girl group - who will embark on their 2019 UK reunion stadium tour this summer - and she couldn't contain her excitement when her pal, Haim bassist Este Haim, insisted they all go and watch the band hit the stage again.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', she said: ''Myself and the band Haim and we're pals and the night before my 30th birthday in November we were talking about some ideas and Este, who's the bass player, said 'Uh, we should go to the Spice Girls concert.' And then we all had a mini-meltdown ... It's been a long time coming''

Earlier this year, 'The Favorite' star announced that she and Haim would be offering fans the chance to attend the concert - which will feature Emma Bunton, Mel C, Mel B, and Geri Horner without fifth member Victoria Beckham - with them, in order to raise money for the charity Omaze.

The 'Easy A' actress said: ''Omaze is this great kind of platform where you can basically enter a raffle it's ten dollars minimum or you can donate however much you want. Each entry gets you however many tickets you put in ... it's a raffle for charity for six different amazing organisations.

''Please, please enter because you can see me in a semi-conscious zombie state, won't that be fun''?

Each donation raised will help to support several charities, including: PATH, Child Mind Institute, Los Angeles LGBT Center, Global Girls Alliance and the prize also includes flight, hotel and backstage passes to meet the band.