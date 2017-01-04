Emma Stone still sucks her thumb.

The 28-year-old actress can't help but slip her fingers into her mouth when she's feeling stressed out because it helps to soothe her mind but she has admitted the habit caused her teeth to deviate from natural growth and she had to wear braces for seven years.

Speaking to the new issue W magazine, she said: ''I had braces for seven years so any play that I did for the most part I would just have whatever lip colour I was wearing in the braces for the whole play ... It was a very interesting orthodontist. Also, I sucked my thumb until I was 11 years old. It's still so soothing to do it, it feels so good. The roof of my mouth is so high pitched that I had this huge overbite and I got this gate when I was in second grade that came down.

''I had braces and then they put a gate and it was like this and I would lift the gate, I would take the gate down and suck my thumb underneath the mouth appliance. Maybe that contributed to the many years of orthodonture.''

Although many people find thumb sucking frustrating to watch, the flame-haired beauty has admitted her ''pet peeve'' is when people spell traditional names in a ''funky'' way.

Emma - whose real name is Emily Jean Stone, a moniker she had to change when she joined the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) because there was already a member listed - explained: ''It bugs me when names, like traditional names, are spelled funky. Like Emily being spelled, and no offence if your name is spelled this way, but you know Emily that's like: E-M-Y-L-E-I-G-H, Emily, that makes me crazy, because all you have to do your whole life is be like, 'My name is Emily, let me spell it for you: E-M-Y...,'' like they can't just write the name that it sounds like.''