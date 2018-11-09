Emma Stone changed her name after being inspired by the Spice Girls.

The 30-year-old star's real name is Emily, and she has revealed that part of her decision to use Emma for her acting career came as she was a huge fan of the 'Wannabe' hitmakers when she was younger, and wanted to be exactly like member Emma Bunton, who is also known as Baby Spice.

She revealed: ''Growing up, I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what? Now I am.

''It wasn't necessarily because of her but yes, in second grade, did I go up to the teacher on the first day and ask her to call me Emma? Yes I did. And was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes it was.''

The 'Maniac' actress went on to say that although she's been lucky enough to catch the pop group in concert twice already, she'll definitely be making time in her schedule to catch them when they embark on their 2019 UK stadium tour, which four members - Bunton, Mel C, Mel B, and Geri Horner - will be undertaking without fifth member Victoria Beckham.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' on Thursday (08.11.18), Stone added: ''I saw them in concert in the '90s, I saw them at O2 Arena in 2008 and they recently announced a new tour and I will be going to that - somehow. I don't think tickets are on sale, but I'll figure it out!''

This isn't the first time the 'La La Land' star has spoken about her love for the 'Spice Up Your Life' singers either, as in 2012 she admitted she even cut her hair to make her look more like her namesake.

She said at the time: ''I wanted to dress like the Spice Girls [when I was a kid]. I got platform Skechers. I had bell-bottoms. A lot of peace signs.

''I cut bangs like Baby Spice because I had blond hair. I wanted to be Baby Spice. I wasn't Baby because my voice sounded exactly like it does now, and I had that spunky energy going on - I wasn't super demure and sweet. But I really wanted to be.''