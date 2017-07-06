Emma Stone's male co-stars have taken a pay cut so they could both have equal pay.

The 'La La Land' star has revealed some of her fellow actors have graciously accepted a lower fee so that she can ''have parity with them'' as they think it is ''fair''.

She told OUT magazine: ''In my career so far, I've needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them.

''And that's something they do for me because they feel it's what's right and fair, so that's something that's also not discussed, necessarily - that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, 'That's what's fair.'''

Meanwhile, Emma previously admitted she feels ''lucky'' to be paid the same as her male counterparts.

She said: ''We should all be treated fairly and paid fairly. I've been lucky enough to have equal pay to my male costars. Not 'lucky.' I've had pay equal to my male costars in the past few films. But our industry ebbs and flows in a way that's like, 'How much are you bringing into the box office?' 'How much are you the draw or is the other person the draw?'

''I felt uncomfortable talking to my agent or lawyer about it because I was like, 'Do people want to see me as much as they want to see Steve Carell?' It's a weird conversation to have because it's trying to see oneself from the outside. What are we at [nationally]? Seventy-nine cents to the dollar? It's insane. There's no excuse for it anymore.''

And the 28-year-old actress recently revealed she has had her own jokes passed to her male co-stars.

She explained: ''There are times in the past, making a movie, when I've been told that I'm hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea. I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I've improvised, they've laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star. Given my joke away.''