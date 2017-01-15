Emma Stone thinks it is possible to have a career and find love.

The 'La La Land' star - who is still very close with her ex Andrew Garfield despite their split - says balancing a career in the film industry and having a family and love life is all ''just about prioritising''.

She said: ''I don't think it's mutually exclusive, career or love. Meryl Streep seems very in love with her husband.

''That's a very great family and she's the best there is. So people can find a way to do both, it's just about prioritising.''

However, the 28-year-old actress doesn't believe in a ''happily ever after'' but insists that doesn't mean a person can't be ''happy in a different way''.

She added: ''There is no happily ever after, there isn't always the kiss at the end and it's not always perfect. That's heartbreaking, but the most heartbreaking things in life are the truest. I do love a bittersweet story and I don't find it sad, necessarily. I find it bittersweet, it's realistic in a way that it doesn't all come true, for anyone, ever.

''It's not exactly how you pictured it like, 'Oh my God. My life's so perfect.' That's why it makes me so crazy to look at social media, when you see people like, 'It's just the best life ever. I couldn't be happier.' You're like, 'Shut up, that is not true.' Not everything comes together in the best way ever every day. Happily ever after ... that's not the reality of life, but you can be happy in a different way than maybe you originally hoped or expected. I love that.

Emma has received rave reviews for her role in the feel good musical movie but admits she can be her own worst critic sometimes.

She told the Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Stop talking about the [Oscar] buzz! Depending on what emotional state I'm in sometimes I'm like, 'All right kid, you did the best job you could', then at other times I'm like, 'You are literally the worst actor that ever lived.

''How is anyone ever going to think anything other than that? I used to be really like a mean mum to myself. I used to be really hard on myself in a cruel way - and now the cruelty has gone.''