Emma Stone's Cruella De Vil movie is reportedly set to feature an 80s punk vibe.

The 30-year-old actress is set to play the central role in the live-action take on the '101 Dalmatians' villainess, and the upcoming movie will be made with a very distinctive feel in mind.

Craig Gillespie - who helmed 'I, Tonya' in 2017 - is in early talks to direct 'Cruella', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Alex Timbers was initially set to direct the project, but he's been forced to walk away from the movie due to scheduling issues.

'Cruella' - which centres on the character first seen in the 1961 animated classic '101 Dalmatians' - is being produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt and Kristin Burr.

Meanwhile, Emma recently said her ''organs shifted'' after wearing a corset for a month while shooting 'The Favourite'.

The Hollywood star had to wear the restrictive piece of clothing for her role in the historical movie, and Emma said she has a newfound sympathy for the women of the past who had to wear corsets every day, as she was left unable to breathe after just 30 days.

Emma said: ''Women existed like that for such a long time, which gives you a lot of sympathy for that time period and what they were going through.

''For the first month, I couldn't breathe and I would smell menthol and it would make me think I was in a wide-open space and could breathe for a moment in time.

''After a month, all my organs shifted - it was gross and if you don't have to, don't do it!''