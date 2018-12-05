Hollywood star Emma Stone's 'Cruella' is set to feature an 80s punk vibe, according to a report.
Emma Stone's Cruella De Vil movie is reportedly set to feature an 80s punk vibe.
The 30-year-old actress is set to play the central role in the live-action take on the '101 Dalmatians' villainess, and the upcoming movie will be made with a very distinctive feel in mind.
Craig Gillespie - who helmed 'I, Tonya' in 2017 - is in early talks to direct 'Cruella', according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Alex Timbers was initially set to direct the project, but he's been forced to walk away from the movie due to scheduling issues.
'Cruella' - which centres on the character first seen in the 1961 animated classic '101 Dalmatians' - is being produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt and Kristin Burr.
Meanwhile, Emma recently said her ''organs shifted'' after wearing a corset for a month while shooting 'The Favourite'.
The Hollywood star had to wear the restrictive piece of clothing for her role in the historical movie, and Emma said she has a newfound sympathy for the women of the past who had to wear corsets every day, as she was left unable to breathe after just 30 days.
Emma said: ''Women existed like that for such a long time, which gives you a lot of sympathy for that time period and what they were going through.
''For the first month, I couldn't breathe and I would smell menthol and it would make me think I was in a wide-open space and could breathe for a moment in time.
''After a month, all my organs shifted - it was gross and if you don't have to, don't do it!''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...
After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...
Things have been tough for Brian (Bradley Cooper). Having been fired from the US Air...
Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu continues to reject traditional narrative structures with this whizzy, ambitious...
The cast and crew of 'Birdman' discuss the visionary filming techniques behind the movie in...
Riggan Thomas (Michael Keeton) is faced with a serious problem. In an attempt to make...
After the high of last year's Blue Jasmine, Woody Allen is back in playful mode...
20 years ago, Riggan Thomas (Michael Keaton) played the iconic Birdman - a comic book...