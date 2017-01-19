Emma Stone feels like she is going to a prom every time she attends a movie premiere.

The 'La La Land' star is a pro at walking at red carpets to promote her movies now, but still finds posing in front of a sea of paparazzi and fans a ''surreal'' experience.

Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning' about red carpet events, she shared: ''Now I feel like I've met a good amount of people that I see at events like that, whereas a couple of years ago I would always feel like I was in a weird fever dream ... I don't know, I guess it still feels like a weird fever dream, but sometimes I see people I know and I'm like, 'hey', so that makes it really fun.

''But it's very surreal, it feels like prom! Except all the clothes are borrowed, so you have to give them back at the end of the night - like a Cinderella prom!''

The 28-year-old flame-haired beauty stars alongside Hollywood hunk Ryan Gosling, 36, in the musical movie, and both of them found the singing element ''challenging'' because it made them ''vulnerable''.

Ryan admitted: ''It was a challenge and we had a great team around us - wonderful coaches and people cheering us on and helping us along the way.''

Emma added: ''It's vulnerable for sure to be singing, it's like a part of yourself that people don't necessarily always hear if you're not a karaoke master! But also, I had done Cabaret, the play, just before we shot this and that had given me a new relationship to singing. I was very sad when we were done because we had also rehearsed this for so long and we honestly spent like five months together... so it was very sad to close it out.''