Emma Stone has received the Best Actress award at this year's Capri Hollywood International Film Festival.

The 28-year-old actress, who plays the role of Mia in 'La La Land' alongside Ryan Gosling, 36, picked up the accolade at the 21st edition of the Italian movie festival, which also saw the drama film land six trophies at the annual bash, including Best Ensemble Cast, Best Song for the track 'City of Stars', Best Picture and Best Score.

Speaking in a statement about the accolades received at the ceremony, the festival's founder and producer Pascal Vicedomini said: ''This was an extraordinary edition for the quality of the artists who attended and the variety of works presented.

''I'm positive that most of our award winners will go on to be honoured at the Golden Globes and the Oscars. Best wishes to everyone and see you at the 22nd edition of Capri, Hollywood.''

Whilst 'La La Land' received six nods at the event, 'Lion', which stars Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel, as well as 'Hacksaw Ridge' came close to taking the lead as they both received five awards each.

Andrew Garfield was credited as Best Actor for his role as Desmond Doss in the historical film directed by Mel Gibson, who won Best Director.

'Florence Foster Jenkins' starring Meryl Streep was credited as the Comedy of the Year, whilst Disney's recent release 'Moana', which sees Nicole Scherzinger provide the voice over to Sina, was recognised as the Best Animated Movie.

The full list of winners at the 21st edition of the Capri Hollywood International Film Festival, are as follows;

Best Picture - 'La La Land'

Best Drama - 'Hacksaw Ridge'

Best Comedy - 'Florence Foster Jenkins'

Humanitarian award - 'Lion'

Best Actor - Andrew Garfield in 'Hacksaw Ridge' and Michael Keaton in 'The Founder'

Best Actress -Emma Stone in 'La La Land'

Best Supporting Actor - Dev Patel in 'Lion'

Best Supporting Actress - Nicole Kidman in 'Lion'

Best Ensemble Cast - 'La La Land'

Best Director - Mel Gibson for 'Hacksaw Ridge'

Best Producer - Bill Mechanic 'Hacksaw Ridge'

Best Documentary - 'Fire At Sea'

Best Foreign Language film - 'Toni Erdmann' (Germany)

Best Animated Movie - 'Moana'

Best Script - Kenneth Lonergan 'Manchester By The Sea'

Best Adapted Screenplay - Saroo Brierley and Luke Davies in 'Lion'

Best Photography - Linus Sandgren for 'La La Land'

Best Score - Justin Hurwitz 'La La Land'

Best Song - 'City Of Stars' in 'La La Land'

Capri Peace Award - 'Never Give Up', 'Lion'

Best Editor - John Gilbert 'Hacksaw Ridge'

Best Set Design and Decorations - Dante Ferretti and Francesca Lo Schiavo 'Silence'

Best European Movie 2016 - 'Fire At Sea' (Italy)

European Director of the Year - Stephen Frears 'Florence Foster Jenkins'

Best TV Series 2016 - 'Medici: Masters Of Florence' (Italy)