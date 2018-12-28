Emma Stone says it is ''OK'' if not everyone likes her and has stopped ''falling over herself to win over the unwinnable''.
Emma Stone has learned to be OK with not everyone ''liking her''.
The 'La La Land' star admits she used to ''fall over herself'' to impress people and get them to like her but she has now realised that some are just ''unwinnable''.
She told the February 2019 issue of British Vogue magazine: ''It's OK if not everybody likes you. And that doesn't make it more appealing to convince them of why you are likeable. It's interesting, you saying about the public persona of my 'charm' or whatever. Part of that is my damage, you know. Part of that is my flaw ... so that was a major lesson, not falling over myself to win over the unwinnable ... nobody knows what they're doing! We're all just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to get through the day.''
Meanwhile, Emma previously revealed turning 30 has helped her look back on her life in a clearer way, as well as figuring out what she wants from the future.
She explained: ''My twenties were a really interesting time, and there's been a lot that has happened in these past 10 years, both positive and not as positive. It's weird how much turning 30 crystallises your life. Instead of just living the dreams that I had in my youth and getting to do the job that I love to do and making friends and going through all of that, it's like, now what do I actively want as an adult?''
