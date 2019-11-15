Emma Stone has likened modelling to acting - just without the dialogue.

The 'La La Land' actress has starred in the latest campaign for Louis Vuitton's newest perfume and has likened modelling to her day job.

Speaking to Elle.com behind the scenes at the shoot, she said: ''It's about perfume, but it's also about the life of this woman and what she's experiencing. It's a great challenge because you do think about your body moving in a different way. It's saying things through just your eyes. You don't need dialogue to express what's happening in the shot, or in the story or in her life.''

Meanwhile, Emma previously admitted she was ''overwhelmed by the energy'' of Hollywood after moving there in 2009.

She said: ''I started to feel overwhelmed by the energy of Hollywood. I would go places, and all anybody could talk about was the entertainment industry. I just felt too surrounded by that ... Losing my anonymity after Easy A, it was like being 7 years old all over again. It terrified me.''

And despite finding fame over 10 years ago, the 'Easy A' actress admits she still struggles with parts of her job and admits she has to ''breathe and get centred'' before each interview.

She explained: ''Before any interview, I have to sit with myself for five minutes and breathe and get centred because I get so nervous. Interviews are kind of like therapy, except all your answers are being written down and printed. I always want to be on the other side of it. I don't want to be deconstructed for millions. I'd rather do the deconstructing.''