Emma Stone has met Emma Bunton.

The 'Favourite' actress' childhood dreams came true on Thursday (13.06.19) when she came face-to-face with her idol in London, ahead of the first of the Spice Girls concerts at Wembley Stadium.

The 'Stop' singer shared two photos of them together in Instagram, in which they were both smiling broadly.

Bunton captioned the pictures: ''When Emma met Emma. #2become1.''

Earlier in the day, the 43-year-old pop star admitted she was excited about getting to meet her most famous fan.

She said: ''Emma Stone is coming tonight and I've never met Emma Stone and we're going to be meeting her so I'm really excited...

''It's amazing. So yeah. It's quite nice. I'm excited!''

The 30-year-old actress was named Emily Jean Stone by her parents but previously confirmed she decided to use Emma as her stage name because grew up idolising Baby Spice.

She said: ''Growing up, I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what? Now I am. It wasn't necessarily because of her but yes, in second grade, did I go up to the teacher on the first day and ask her to call me Emma? Yes I did. And was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes it was.''

The 'La La Land' star's visit to Wembley Stadium marked her third time seeing the Spice Girls and when they announced their 'Spice World - 2019 Tour' she vowed to be at one their UK shows.

She previously vowed: ''I saw them in concert in the '90s, I saw them at The O2 arena in 2008 and they recently announced a new tour and I will be going to that - somehow. I don't think tickets are on sale, but I'll figure it out!''