Emma Stone used her make-up to make a statement for Time's Up on the Golden Globes red carpet.

The 'Battle of the Sexes' actress joined the majority of attendees at Sunday's ceremony in wearing black in solidarity for the anti-harassment movement at Sunday's (07.01.18) ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills but her make-up team took the message one step further by choosing green and white eye shadows and violet on her lips, shades worn by 19th century feminists.

Make-up artist Rachel Goodwin explained to PeopleStyle: ''Once I heard about the idea of women coming together and wearing black to the ceremony, and the message behind it, my friend Arianne [Phillips] designing the Time's Up pin and what the message is, I wanted the makeup to have a message as well.

''I thought, red lipstick was a color suffragettes wore, so I did more research and found that they also wore very specific, symbolic sashes, pins, petticoats and all these things in purple, emerald green and white when they were fighting for the right to vote.

''I wanted to give the beauty look that had more meaning to me that was far beyond mascara and lipstick.''

Rachel felt the Golden Globes red carpet had much more gravitas than usual so that was important in her work.

She said: ''Any other red carpet there's a sense of levity and light and kind of frivolity.

''At the end of the day the woman needs to feel beautiful, but this one was really different because it did feel more meaningful. I wanted it to be a statement, still make her feel beautiful, but this night had a bigger meaning, and this was a different way of approaching it.''

And when it came to Emma's hair, stylist Mara Roszak felt it was important for her look to match the ''elegance'' of her lace Louis Vuitton gown, as well as keeping things authentic to the 29-year-old star's true self.

She said: ''Emma is so authentic in every way and in everything she does. I always want her to feel like herself.

''And I want women to feel like themselves when I'm working with them. I want them to feel confident and for the look to represent who they are and I think now more than ever, that's necessary.

''I don't think women need to be told how they should look.''