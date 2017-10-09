Emma Stone is the new face of Louis Vuitton.

The 28-year-old actress has joined forces with the designer label, and as part of her partnership with the company the 'La La Land' star will star in a variety of commercials for the company and will grace the red carpet in the brands highly coveted designs on the red carpet over the next 24months.

The Arizona-born beauty has reportedly been ''pursued'' by the company to get Emma on board their campaigns, but the star has been ''reluctant'' to sign a deal with Louis Vuitton until now.

Speaking to New York Post's Page Six column about Emma and her latest venture, a source said: ''LVMH has been pursuing Emma for nearly a year, she was initially reluctant, but now she has agreed to be the face of the brand for two years for a figure between $6 and $10 million.''

Louis Vuitton has taken to social media to confirm the news that Emma has joined the fashion house.

Alongside a photograph of the style icon, which was shared on the brands Instagram account, it read: ''#LouisVuitton is delighted to announce Emma Stone as the latest ambassador for the Maison. A muse and friend of Louis Vuitton Women's Artistic Director @NicolasGhesquiere, Emma prepares to walk the red carpet for her latest movie #BattleoftheSexes in a #LVSS18 gown. (sic).''

And the creative director of Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquiere, is ''truly happy'' Emma will represent the brand and work closely with the company for the next two years.

Alongside a photograph of the 'Crazy Stupid Love' star and the 46-year-old designer, which was shared on the mogul's personal Instagram account, it read: ''I am truly happy #emmastone is joining #louisvuitton today as a new ambassador (sic).''