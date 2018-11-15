Emma Stone insisted on being naked in 'The Favourite'.

The 'La La Land' star - who stars as Baroness Abigail Masham in the historical drama - surprised her co-star Olivia Colman (Queen Anne) when she decided to lose her garments and go topless, whilst shooting the scene where Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) finds Abigail getting intimate with Anne.

Speaking about her first naked sex scene, the 30-year-old actress told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I had the sheet up around me.

''And as we were shooting it and we did a few takes, I said, 'Can I please just be [naked]?' I think it's going to give Sarah something to look at when she sees that I'm not just under the sheet covered up.

''Olivia was like, 'No, don't do it!' Yorgos (Lanthimos, director) was like, 'Are you sure that's what you want to do?'

''And I was like, 'Absolutely.' I chose to do it.

''I was like, this makes sense to me. It's an absolute [Stone flips the bird] to Sarah.''

Emma previously revealed she was left ''shocked'' by the history of the British royals during her research for the role.

The movie centres on the court of Queen Anne in the early 18th century as Abigail and Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough engage in a bitter rivalry to become court favourites.

And Emma couldn't believe how ''violent and sexual'' royal history can be.

She said: ''[We were] mutually shocked. Your royal history wasn't so picture perfect! Henry VIII beheaded his wives. And there were certainly things going on during other reigns that were violent and sexual.''

Meanwhile, the 'Crazy, Stupid Love' actress revealed her ''organs shifted'' after wearing a corset for a month for the role.

Emma has a newfound sympathy for the women of the past who had to the restrictive clothing every day, as she was left unable to breathe after just 30 days.

She said: ''Women existed like that for such a long time, which gives you a lot of sympathy for that time period and what they were going through. For the first month, I couldn't breathe and I would smell menthol and it would make me think I was in a wide-open space and could breathe for a moment in time.

''After a month, all my organs shifted - it was gross and if you don't have to, don't do it!''