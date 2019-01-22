Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz have paid tribute to those who worked on 'The Favourite' following their Academy Award nominations.
Emma Stone will be ''forever indebted'' to 'The Favourite' director Yorgos Lanthimos.
The 30-year-old actress was ''grateful every day'' she worked on the movie - which has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards - and praised the work of the filmmaker and her ''brilliant'' co-stars, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz.
Emma - who is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role alongside Rachel - said in a statement: ''Working on 'The Favourite' alongside my brilliant friends Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and the whole cast was nothing short of incredible.
''I was grateful every day and am honoured by this nomination. Yorgos created a palace for us all to play in.
''I am forever indebted to him and the whole team that brought this insane vision to life. Thank you to Fox Searchlight for their invaluable support and thank you to the Academy for recognising our work.''
Rachel has also sent her congratulations to Emma, Best Actress in a Leading Role nominee Olivia, Best Director hopeful Yorgos, and the rest of the team who worked on the film, admitting she felt ''immensely proud'' to have been a part of the production.
She said in a statement: ''Thank you to The Academy for recognising 'The Favourite' in so many categories.
''I'm immensely proud to be part of it and to be nominated in the company of such talented women.
''Congratulations to my incredible fellow actors Emma and Olivia, our brilliant director Yorgos, and to everyone who participated in the making of this extraordinary film.
''Thank you to Fox Searchlight for their unwavering support and for having the guts to make a film with three complex female protagonists.''
The Academy Awards take place on February 24.
