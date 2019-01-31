Emma Stone is ''honoured'' to join the Board of Directors at the Child Mind Institute.

The 'La La Land' actress - who has been open about her battle with anxiety and panic attacks as a young girl - has joined the nonprofit organisation, which helps to transform the lives of children struggling with mental health and learning disorders.

She told People magazine: ''I'm honoured to join the board of the Child Mind Institute. This is a stigma-shattering organisation I am deeply passionate about, and I'm looking forward to helping the Child Mind Institute continue to advance its critically important work.''

Whilst the Institute's president, Dr. Harold S Koplewicz, added: ''Emma's courage in openly discussing her story with anxiety is inspirational. It offers hope to millions of kids that it is possible to overcome their own challenges and thrive.''

Emma had previously admitted she feels ''lucky'' to have anxiety, because it makes her ''high-energy''.

She said: ''I think your wiring is just kind of what you are. My mom always says that I was born with my nerves outside of my body. But I'm lucky for the anxiety, because it also makes me high-energy. I am sensitive on a level that is problematic. I mean, I've talked to my therapist about it before, and she's like, Thank God you found [acting]. I started acting in youth theatre when I was 11. But it's weird when it becomes your job. And then there are other parts of it, like sitting here with the tape recorder in between us, that aren't things that you think about when you're a kid and it's just like, 'This is a safe, great place to feel a lot.'''