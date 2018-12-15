Emma Stone has never seen 'Easy A'.

The 30-year-old actress starred as Olive Penderghast in the 2010 comedy film, and although the part was one of her biggest breakout roles, she admits she's never seen the entire movie, because she doesn't like to watch herself ''for that long''.

She said: ''I haven't seen it. No, I've seen some scenes. But I went to a friends and family screening to see it, and I had to get up and walk out. Who wants to watch themselves for that long?''

And Emma says she won't watch the movie because she ''put so much pressure'' on herself during the filming, and she doesn't want to relive that stressful time in her life.

Speaking during one of Variety magazine's Actors on Actors discussions, the 'Favourite' star said: ''I was 20 and I put so much pressure on myself. While we were shooting it, I was just going nuts and was like, 'I don't know, this whole thing could fall apart, I have no idea.' Because I had to be there all day, every day. And if I wasn't on screen, I was narrating, and it was just too much me.

''It was kind of like, I just felt like it had to be well-calibrated throughout, and it was the first time that I had ever had to rely on myself mostly to be able to carry all that. I think I just put so much pressure on myself.''

Meanwhile, the 'Maniac' actress recently said she doesn't believe there's any such thing as ''normal''.

She said: ''I would hope in general, in the world, we understand that there is no 'normal'.

''People go through all sorts of things and if you need a pill to help balance the way your chemistry works, fine. If you need to go to therapy, fine. But it's about human connection at the end of the day.''