In one romantic scene from the 2011 comedy, Ryan's character lifts Emma into the air, mimicking Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey’s iconic scene in the 1987 classic movie Dirty Dancing.

However, the 28-year-old actress revealed she was far from happy about being lifted into the air by her hunky co-star.

"When we do Crazy, Stupid, Love, I know that we’re gonna do the Dirty Dancing lift. I don’t know, however, that I have an internalised phobia of being lifted over someone’s head at the height of about six feet,” she said on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (13Jan17).

Explaining her fear might have something to do with being dropped from the parallel bars when she was seven by her school gymnastics teacher, she recalled she was left with two broken arms and had not yet dealt with the trauma of the accident.

Laughing, she asked Ryan to help her describe to host Graham her dramatic reaction to being lifted while filming the scene.

"I never had this happen, but I imagine if a possum fell out of a tree and tried to scratch your eyes out, it would be something similar,” he joked.

"It was a lot,” Emma said. “And then it was a meltdown. I mean, I had a real meltdown... I had to go lie down.”

“You had to go and watch Labyrinth. We were in a house and she’s like, ‘I have to go watch Labyrinth'", Ryan added.

"For an hour, I was laid down crying, watching Labyrinth. This is so stupid!" she laughed. "Then Ryan came in, and was like, 'Are you alright?'"

With both stars in fits of giggles, a hysterical Emma ended her story by revealing the directors eventually decided to use a body double to replace her for her big scene. "I was like, 'Great, thanks!'" she laughed.