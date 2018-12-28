Emma Stone felt ''gloomy'' about turning 30.

The 'La La Land' star has opened up about the ''bittersweet'' experience of leaving her 20s and how she has learned to accept that she won't be liked by everyone and that it's pointless trying to please the ''unwinnable''.

Speaking to British Vogue magazine, Emma - who turned 30 on November 6 - admitted: ''I got gloomy for about a week, but realised the most interesting part about becoming an adult is most things become bittersweet. I'm still finding my voice.

''It's OK if not everybody likes you, and that doesn't make it more appealing to convince them of why you are likeable.

''So that was a major lesson, not falling over myself to win over the unwinnable.

''Nobody knows what they're doing! We're all just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to get through the day.''

The Academy Award-winning actress also revealed that prior to filming 'The Favourite', she hadn't worked since December 2017.

She said: ''I haven't worked since last December.

''By the time I work again, it will have been 14 months.''

Emma was joined by her co-star Olivia Colman for the interview, who revealed she put a sponge between her co-star's legs to make their lesbian sex scene less awkward.

The 44-year-old actress stars as Queen Anne in the 18th century comedy drama movie, and has to act out getting intimate with Emma's alter-ego Baroness Abigail Masham.

On the prank she pulled, Olivia laughed: ''I put a damp sponge between my legs because I thought it would be funny for Emma to find.

''You can see in her face the sudden look of horror.''

Emma previously revealed she had insisted on getting naked to make it more authentic, but Olivia refused to go bare.

She said previously: ''There wasn't actual nudity. [Director Yorgos Lanthimos] asked and I said I absolutely won't. There is no way.

''I think he said it would be great if everybody was able to. And I said, 'No'. And he replied, 'Right'.''