Emma Stone and Ralph Fiennes are reportedly being eyed for the upcoming comedic horror-thriller 'The Menu' by Alexander Payne.
Emma Stone and Ralph Fiennes are being lined up to star in 'The Menu'.
The 'Favourite' actress and the 'Harry Potter' star are wanted for leading roles in the upcoming horror comedy by Alexander Payne.
'The Menu' will follow a young couple who get the chance to travel to an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where a ''twisted chef'' has prepared some ''shocking surprises.''
Emma, 30, is set to play one half of the young couple, while Ralph, 56, is wanted to portray the psychotic chef.
Will Tracy and Seth Reiss penned the script while the film is being produced by Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Betsy Koch via Gary Sanchez Productions.
Emma previously won the Best Actress Oscar in 'La La Land' and was recently nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award in 'The Favourite' she will soon be seen in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2009 horror comedy 'Zombieland' which is currently known as 'Zombieland: Doubletap'.
The 'Maniac' star will appear alongside returning cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and Abigail Breslin who will all reprise their roles from the original movie.
The film will be set in a post-apocalyptic world which sees slayers facing new breeds of zombies, as well as encountering some fresh human survivors.
Luke Wilson, Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson have been confirmed as new characters, but it is not yet known who they will play.
Ralph recently directed and produced the upcoming film 'The White Crow' which follows Rudolf Nureyev (Sergei Polunin) as he becomes a top ballet dancer in Russia.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...
After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...
Things have been tough for Brian (Bradley Cooper). Having been fired from the US Air...
Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu continues to reject traditional narrative structures with this whizzy, ambitious...
The cast and crew of 'Birdman' discuss the visionary filming techniques behind the movie in...
Riggan Thomas (Michael Keeton) is faced with a serious problem. In an attempt to make...
After the high of last year's Blue Jasmine, Woody Allen is back in playful mode...
20 years ago, Riggan Thomas (Michael Keaton) played the iconic Birdman - a comic book...