Emma Stone and Ralph Fiennes are being lined up to star in 'The Menu'.

The 'Favourite' actress and the 'Harry Potter' star are wanted for leading roles in the upcoming horror comedy by Alexander Payne.

'The Menu' will follow a young couple who get the chance to travel to an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where a ''twisted chef'' has prepared some ''shocking surprises.''

Emma, 30, is set to play one half of the young couple, while Ralph, 56, is wanted to portray the psychotic chef.

Will Tracy and Seth Reiss penned the script while the film is being produced by Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Betsy Koch via Gary Sanchez Productions.

Emma previously won the Best Actress Oscar in 'La La Land' and was recently nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award in 'The Favourite' she will soon be seen in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2009 horror comedy 'Zombieland' which is currently known as 'Zombieland: Doubletap'.

The 'Maniac' star will appear alongside returning cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and Abigail Breslin who will all reprise their roles from the original movie.

The film will be set in a post-apocalyptic world which sees slayers facing new breeds of zombies, as well as encountering some fresh human survivors.

Luke Wilson, Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson have been confirmed as new characters, but it is not yet known who they will play.

Ralph recently directed and produced the upcoming film 'The White Crow' which follows Rudolf Nureyev (Sergei Polunin) as he becomes a top ballet dancer in Russia.