Stars of 'The Favourite', Emma Stone and Olivia Colman, have revealed they played games and did a number of ''crazy'' things to prepare for their sex scene.
Emma Stone and Olivia Colman played games to get ready for their 'The Favourite' sex scene.
The 30-year-old actress stars alongside Olivia, 44, in the historical period-drama movie - which tells the story of the court favourites during the reign of Queen Anne - and admitted they got up to all kinds of ''crazy stuff'' so they didn't mind being ''embarrassed'' in front of one another whilst getting intimate.
Emma told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''We did a whole bunch of crazy stuff.
''We learned to be embarrassed in front of each other and rely on each other.
''So when I had to have sex with Olivia, it was very comfortable because we were very good friends.''
Olivia added: ''Playing meant we could all be unembarrassed in front of each other.''
The latter recently revealed she placed a wet sponge between her legs as a barrier during filming.
She recalled: ''Emma was worried about me though because she had to touch me intimately under the sheets.
''So, I put a big wet sponge there as a barrier. She was going up my leg and her face was a picture when she reached it!''
However, she refused to take her clothes off for the scene.
The 'Hot Fuzz' actress plays Queen Anne in the 18th century comedy drama movie, and said ''there was no way'' she would ever agree to being naked.
She said: ''There wasn't actual nudity. [Director Yorgos Lanthimos] asked and I said I absolutely won't. There is no way.
''I think he said it would be great if everybody was able to. And I said, 'No'. And he replied, 'Right'.''
Despite Olivia's reservations about stripping bare, her co-star insisted on taking her clothes off for the scenes, even though Olivia had encouraged her not to.
Emma said: ''I had the sheet up around me.
''And as we were shooting it and we did a few takes, I said, 'Can I please just be [naked]?' I think it's going to give Sarah something to look at when she sees that I'm not just under the sheet covered up.
''Olivia was like, 'No, don't do it!' Yorgos was like, 'Are you sure that's what you want to do?'
''And I was like, 'Absolutely.' I chose to do it.
''I was like, this makes sense to me. It's an absolute [Stone flips the bird] to Sarah.''
