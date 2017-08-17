Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are reportedly rekindling their romance.

'The Amazing Spider-Man' co-stars formed a relationship whilst on the set of the movie and enjoyed an on/off romance for four years before their 2015 split, and it seems as though a reunion could be on the cards as Emma has reportedly made ''several'' trips to see Andrew's performance in London production 'Angels In America'.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Andrew's feelings for Emma never softened and now they are growing close once again. She has seen the show several times and always goes backstage afterwards to see him. They have even been sneaking out of the back door holding hands. ''

Emma spent some time in the UK earlier in the year shooting her new film 'The Favourite', but made a further trip to ­London when they have reconnected. There is a lot of history between them but they are both so busy. At the moment they are just seeing what happens.''

It's not the first time the 28-year-old actress and her former beau, 33, have been thought to be reconnecting either, as they were spotted cuddling and holding hands at the 70th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) at Grosvenor House in London earlier this year.

A source said at the time: ''As soon as Andrew finished his meal he made a beeline for her and gave her a huge hug. They chatted and laughed for at least half an hour. They looked very animated and happy to be together.''

Although they ended their relationship some time ago, Andrew has made no secret of the fact that he still holds a candle for the 'La La Land' star, as he previously admitted that he'd choose her out of anyone else in the world to be stranded on a desert island with.

Asked who he'd choose to have with him if he was dropped on an island, he said: ''Emma Stone. I love Emma. She's all right. She can come.''

Emma has also previously gushed over her former flame, and admitted she's been having a tough time since their romance ended.

She said: ''He's someone I still love very much. It's been interesting [since we split]. It's been a good year. And sad. Pros and cons.''